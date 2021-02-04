BRcade, With Retro Games, Hits Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Get ready for a retro arcade bar, Baton Rouge! BRcade is coming soon to the Louisiana capital with at least 24 classic arcade games along with beer, wine and cocktails.

According to The Advocate, Cave Daughdrill, Casey Wells and Robert Ross decided to open the business after their personal collections got out of hand. “I just moved 17 arcades out of my house,” Daughdrill said. “We all have storage rooms that are packed.”

The owners promised to rotate machines to keep the arcade fresh but didn’t want to announce their inaugural game lineup to “keep a little surprise” in their opening process. They plan on implementing a small cover charge and setting the games to free play. Due to their familiarity with the machines, they’re also able to act as the techs when things go awry. Stay in the loop on their Facebook page.