Brazil’s Radical Play Park Opts for Sacoa Cashless

Sacoa Cashless System recently announced the installation of their full cashless ecosystem at Radical Play Park, one of Brazil’s newest outdoor amusement destinations. It’s the first dry park in the city of Olímpia, a tourism hub known for its major water parks.

It offers 17 attractions, including a Ferris wheel, children’s roller coaster and other rides for all ages.

For its part, Sacoa deployed their Spark card readers, POS system, self-service kiosks, CRM tools, the Sacoa App and their Online Sales Module.