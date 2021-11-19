Brad Rishmany Named TMG Senior VP in Culinary

Trifecta Management Group has chosen Brad Rishmany to be its senior vice president of culinary activities.

Rishmany will “perform implementation and execution of food and beverage operations and continue growth across current venues and new concepts.” He will also head purchasing programs for concepts and assist with F&B-related guest relations and experience.

“Brad comes armed with ample experience in a variety of food and beverage spaces,” said COO Pat Hart. “He not only understands the latest food trends and expectations but excels at execution across all platforms of service.” Learn more at www.trifecta-mg.com.