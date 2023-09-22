BPAA’s Edu-Palooza Sessions Coming Up

Bowling proprietors can either head to Atlantic City, N.J., from Oct. 8-9 or Sacramento, Calif., from Oct. 22-23 for BPAA’s Edu-Palooza. The association’s educational experience and networking events will offer attendees an in-depth look into card systems, best practices for operating game rooms and more.

You can click here to register for the Atlantic City event and click here to attend in Sacramento. (Or simply email [email protected] or call 817-385-8431.)

The cost to attend is just $299, whether you’re bringing a few from your executive team or the whole bowling center crew. Learn more at www.bpaa.com/edu-palooza.