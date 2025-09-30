BPAA’s Bowling University Starts This Weekend

The Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America will host Bowling University’s School of Entertainment Center Management starting this week. The event runs at their International Bowling Campus in Arlington, Texas, from Oct. 5-10.

Industry experts like Megan Burtch and Daniel Mueller will be on hand with topics like “Discover Your Redemption Merchandising Skills” and “F&B Trends and Operations.” It’s everything you’d need to know to run a successful bowling entertainment center. For questions and details, you can contact [email protected].