BPAA’s Bowling University Hosts Industry Event

The BPAA’s Bowling University will hold the industry’s first Bowling Center Management School event since Covid-19 began at the Kansas City Airport Marriott in Kansas City, Mo., from Jan. 26-28. Click here to register.

Topics will include strategic marketing (with a focus on pandemic learnings), digital marketing, post-Covid food and beverage, talent acquisition, customer service and more. The class size is limited to 24 students. BPAA says the event is “three days guaranteed to improve your profitability.” The cost is $599.

For more details, email [email protected] or call 817-385-8431. Visit www.bowlinguniversity.net to register and for additional information.