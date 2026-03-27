BPAA’s Bowling University April 19-24 in Texas

The School for Bowling Center Management will convene for their once-a-year event from April 19-24 at BPAA’s International Bowling Campus in Arlington, Texas.

Organizers say the program is “designed specifically for bowling center owners and operators, providing real-world strategies that increase profitability and reduce stress.”

Topics will include marketing, food and beverage, annual planning strategies and tactics, human resources, leadership and time management.

Click here to enroll or visit www.bowlinguniversity.net for details. Registration is $1,499 for BPAA members and $2,999 for non-members.