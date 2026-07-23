BPAA’s Bowling Uni Coming Up in October

Mark your calendars for Oct. 4-9 if you’re interested in the School of Entertainment Center Management, hosted by BPAA’s Bowling University at the International Bowling Campus in Arlington, Texas.

It’s for FEC or traditional bowling center managers or owners looking to “increase profitability and improve yourself.”

Topics at the annual weeklong school include attractions operations, organized play, staff selection, game room operations and more.

Visit www.bowlinguniversity.net to register and get additional information.