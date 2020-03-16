BPAA Has Coronavirus Prevention Education

BPAA member centers can now educate their team members on the COVID-19 outbreak with the association’s on-demand training course. The course, available online, presents information directly from the World Health Organization on the origin, risks, prevention and more on the world’s first pandemic in more than a decade.

Register here for the on-demand courses, which also include a wealth of employee training – from anti-harassment and phone etiquette to active shooter and incident response, and social media awareness. Visit www.bowlinguniversity.net/ondemand to learn more about the on-demand training.