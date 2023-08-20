BPAA Entertainment School Lined Up for Arlington

The Bowling Proprietors’ Assn. of America has an Entertainment Management School set for Oct. 1-6 in Arlington, Texas.

Industry veteran Rick Heim will be presenting at this year’s iteration of the event; he’s a consultant and former owner-operator of two successful entertainment centers. He’ll cover current trends, food and bar knowledge and day-to-day operational best practices.

Click here to register today or visit www.bowlinguniversity.net for additional details. The fee for the weeklong education is $999 for BPAA members and $2,299 for non-members. (This is early bird pricing and will expire on Sept. 1.)