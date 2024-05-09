BPAA Continues Expo Preview Video Series

The Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America is gearing its members up for the coming-soon Bowl Expo with a “Profit Break” video series dedicated to previewing the conference.

Among the recent video sessions: Ingredients for Success: Mastering the T.O.T.A.L. Approach in Restaurants; Managing vs. Leading vs. Coaching; The Yellow Cake Principle: Your Recipe for Influence and Success; and Restaurant Management 201.

Click here or follow Bowling University on Vimeo to get access to the videos. For more information, email [email protected] or call 817-385-8431.