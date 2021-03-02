Boxcar Bar + Arcade Reopens After Shutdown

After nearly a year closed, the Boxcar Bar + Arcade locations in Raleigh and Durham, N.C., have both reopened. The chain made the announcement last week following the governor’s loosened restrictions on bars and entertainment venues, and both opened this past weekend.

According to ABC11, the arcade bars opened with enhanced cleaning protocols and require all guests to keep their masks on when not actively drinking.

The bar, as required by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, will operate at 30% capacity. Learn more about the business at www.theboxcarbar.com.