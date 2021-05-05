Bowlski’s to Open Flagstaff Mall Location

The bowling entertainment center chain Bowlski’s, with current locations in Texas and Colorado, will open in Flagstaff, Ariz., late this summer.

The Flagstaff Mall, where Bowlski’s will open, is transitioning itself to be a “multi-dimensional setting for social gatherings,” reported PRNewswire.

“Bowlski’s emerged as the perfect operator to address the needs and expectations of the surrounding community as well as the greater Flagstaff area,” said Kirk Williams, managing director of Cypress Equities, the developer behind the shopping center’s transformation. He added: “We could not be more excited to have Bowlski’s as a significant component to our offering.” Learn more at www.bowlskis.com and www.flagstaffmall.com.