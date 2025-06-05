Bowls & Blasters Opens in Toronto Mall

A new 25,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center called Bowls & Blasters opened May 30 at the Promenade Shopping Centre, according to Narcity Toronto.

The center has attractions like 12 bowling lanes, laser tag, bumper cars, a large arcade and more. It was founded by Ali Chenari, a former art director with credits at Disney, Netflix and DreamWorks, who said the goal of the center is to “fuse eye-catching design with interactive, immersive play.”

“We didn’t just build an arcade or a bowling alley,” he said. “We created an imaginative playground where families, teens and adults can connect, compete and let loose.” There’s also a dining area and sports bar. Head to www.bowlsandblasters.com to see the venue.