Bowlocity Adds Duckpin, Expands Laser Tag

The “super-sized” Bowlocity Entertainment Center in Rochester, Minnesota, recently completed its $3 million renovation, which added 6,000 sq. ft. of space for a duckpin bowling setup. The 16-lane center has been open since 1963.

The Post Bulletin reports that the four-lane Duckpin Social bowling area is now complete; other upgrades included an expanded laser tag arena, which is now able to accommodate 25 players in the new neon outer space theme.

The arcade has grown as well, from 25 games to 75. Their sports bar area has increased in size, too, with a new dining room. See everything that’s on offer at www.bowlocity.com.