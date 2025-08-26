Bowling University Oct. 5-10 in Texas

BPAA’s Bowling University will have their School of Entertainment Center Management from Oct. 5-10 in Arlington, Texas. Click here to reserve your spot for the weeklong event focused on improving the profitability of your FEC or traditional bowling center.

The host hotel is the Hyatt Place Dallas/Arlington, located in the Arlington Entertainment District.

Bowling University includes a site visit and loads of detailed educational panels and presentations. Learn all about sales and marketing, food and beverage, attractions, operations and acquiring talent.

To learn more, email [email protected] or call 817-385-8431.