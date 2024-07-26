Bowling University Dates Set for October in Texas

Bowling University’s once-a-year School of Entertainment Center Management will be held at BPAA’s campus in Arlington, Texas, from Oct. 6-11.

Topics of the program, aimed at owners and managers of FECs or bowling centers, include attraction operations, food and beverage service and execution, staff selection, game room operations and much more.

The International Bowling Campus Travel Department says it’s available to make any travel arrangements. You can contact them at [email protected].