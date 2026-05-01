Bowling TV Launches

Launched in partnership with the United States Bowling Congress, Triple B Media recently debuted Bowling TV, the first 24/7 channel dedicated exclusively to bowling.

It’s now available on Prime Video, LG Channels, Xumo Play, DISH TV, Bonusview, Sling Freestream, Plex and Free Live Sports, in addition to Triple B’s owned-and-operated Roku app.

“This is an exciting step forward for bowling,” Chad Murphy, executive director of USBC. “The Bowling TV channel will expand awareness of the sport among mainstream sports audiences, give our partners new ways to connect with fans and showcase the depth and history of bowling on a global stage.”

Triple B’s portfolio of FAST channels (Free, Ad-Supported Television) also includes Billiard TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV and Bark TV.