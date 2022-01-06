Bowling Summit Next Week

BPAA’s Mid-Winter Bowling Summit will be held next week from Jan. 9-11 at the Renaissance Palm Springs in California. Embed will be one of the companies on hand to discuss their offerings with bowling center operators.

Embed said you can catch up with them to learn about their latest breakthrough innovations “that can increase your profitability while lowering costs and ensuring proper guest experience.” The company has a roster of kiosks, game cards, wearable media and more.

Click here to learn more about the event itself and visit www.embedcard.com for more information on Embed.