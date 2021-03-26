Bowling, Recreation Finally Allowed to Reopen in New Mexico

After more than a year of waiting, The Alley Lanes & Lounge in Santa Fe was among several bowling centers, theaters and other recreation facilities that were given the green light to reopen on Friday, March 26.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the venues were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity – the last business category in the state that was permitted to do so. “It’s a difficult thing to control your emotions on things like that,” said co-owner Joey Padilla about watching other businesses open while his had to stay shut.