Bowling, Recreation Finally Allowed to Reopen in New Mexico

After more than a year of waiting, The Alley Lanes & Lounge in Santa Fe was among several bowling centers, theaters and other recreation facilities that were given the green light to reopen on Friday, March 26.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the venues were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity – the last business category in the state that was permitted to do so. “It’s a difficult thing to control your emotions on things like that,” said co-owner Joey Padilla about watching other businesses open while his had to stay shut.
At his facility, there will be a maximum capacity of 62 people. Only six of the 12 lanes will be open, two of the three dartboards and four of the six pool tables. Their El Sabor at The Alley restaurant will reopen with tables spaced six feet apart. Learn more at www.thealleysantafe.com.