Bowling Management School Oct. 2-7 in Arlington, Texas

BPAA’s Entertainment Management School will be held Oct. 2-7 at Hyatt Place in Arlington, Texas. The BPAA School of Entertainment Center Management launched its first education and training class in 2012.

Among topics during the weeklong agenda: game room and redemption merchandising; laser tag operations; choosing the right attractions mix for your market; food and beverage trends and operations; finding, selecting and retaining team members; and much more.

BPAA says the school is perfect “for those who are, or who could become, high-level operation managers in bowling-anchored entertainment centers or for those centers looking to add ancillary revenue streams to their business.”

Learn more at www.bowlinguniversity.net.