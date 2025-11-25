Bowling GM Says ﻿Goodbye to Illinois Alley

Chuck Cahill, who had been working at Oak Forest Bowl in Oak Forest, Illinois, since he was a mere 14-years-old, recently retired after some 55 years working his way up to be the alley’s general manager.

Sadly, a fire destroyed the venue in 2023, though Cahill went on to manage Burr Oak Bowl in Blue Island, which was also owned by Keith Tadevich.

“It’s been a good ride,” Cahill told Patch. “You work at a place all those years, and you have a bunch of friendships. Anything that ever mattered in our family was done there – bridal showers, baby showers, anniversaries and big birthdays.”

Happy retirement, Mr. Oak Forest Bowl!