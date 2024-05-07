Bowling Entertainment Rolling into Louisville

Strike and Spare Family Entertainment is all set to take over a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Louisville, Ky., to build their $4.5 bowling entertainment center.

According to WLKY, the new bowling alley was announced as other area facilities – Executive Strike and Spare Family Fun Center – are expected to close early next year.

Strike and Spare’s 45,000-sq.-ft. center will have 34 lanes, an eight-lane VIP suite, a full bar and restaurant, party areas and an arcade with more than 60 games. The news was first reported by Louisville Business First.