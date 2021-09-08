Bowling Entertainment Concept SpareMe Opens in Iowa City

SpareMe, a bowling alley, arcade, restaurant and bar, recently opened in Iowa City, Iowa. Located downtown, the venue is the latest attraction at the city’s new Chauncey building.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the two-level business features 12 bowling lanes, including some upstairs that can be rented out by private parties, and an arcade with new and vintage games.

Among the games are The Simpsons, Ms. Pac-Man, Stranger Things pinball and Skee-Ball. The restaurant features “upscale bar food” and there are 20 beers and three cocktails on tap. Learn more at www.sparemeic.com.