Bowling Center Reopened After Snowstorm Closure

Nearly two years after a winter snowstorm caused damage and forced a closure, Hampton Lanes in Northampton, Pa., reopened on Jan. 24. According to WFMZ, a storm dumped two feet of snow in the region in February 2021, causing a roof collapse and other structural damage at the bowling alley.

Numerous improvements have been made in addition to the necessary renovations. There’s new carpet, LED lighting, an arcade with more than 30 games and new counters and high-top tables made from the alley’s original wooden lanes.

Hampton Lanes opened in 1958 with 16 lanes and an addition in 1998 brought eight more lanes and an expanded bar and restaurant. The roof collapsed along the original part of the building, said general manager Jason Lauchnor, whose parents Karl and Mona purchased the alley in 1992. Learn more at www.hamptonlanesbowling.com.