Bowling Center Opens West Virginia Location

Alley 304 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, recently opened its doors, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 9. WBOY says it’s one of the first year-round indoor activities for families to enjoy.

The alley was formerly Compton Lanes, which closed in 2020 after 59 years in business. The building was sold at auction and the new owner was convinced to keep it a bowling alley.

The facility was rebuilt to feature 16 lanes, a new scoring system and a fresher look. Learn more at www.facebook.com/alley304bowl.