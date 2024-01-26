Bowling Center Management School April 14-19 in Texas

BPAA’s Bowling University will host their annual School for Bowling Center Management from April 14-19 at the International Bowling campus in Arlington, Texas.

The intensive seminar is for owners and managers of bowling centers who want to improve their venue and its profitability.

Among the topics are leadership and time management, event planning, hiring and recruiting, food and beverage and marketing for both league and casual bowlers.

Click here to reserve a spot today or learn more by visiting www.bowlinguniversity.net, emailing [email protected] or calling 817-385-8431.