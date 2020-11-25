Bowling Biz Rolled Back with New Rules in K.C.

A bowling alley in Kansas City, Mo., is among the many businesses in the state (and across the country) that have been forced to deal with new Covid restrictions as cases of the virus surge. For KC Bowl, that means a mandated 10 p.m. closing time.

According to KSHB, the new rules for Wyandotte County went into effect last week and limits the size of crowds in businesses to 50% capacity, plus that dreaded 10 p.m. cutoff time. “It’s making it a real challenge,” said owner Rick Thurber. “The 50% we can live with, and believe me, we want to do everything we can to get this thing over with and have nobody come down with the virus, be we’ve got to be able to stay open.”

Business had already been down about 30% since the start of the pandemic, he reported, but the new county rules came when business usually starts to pick up – during the colder weather months.