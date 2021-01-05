Bowling Back in PA

Bowlers were welcomed back Monday, Jan. 4, at centers all across Pennsylvania as a temporary three-week shutdown of the venues expired. Restrictions were also lifted on indoor dining, fitness centers and other services.

According to the Citizens’ Voice, carloads of customers waited in the parking lot of Abe’s Hot Dogs in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., for indoor dining resumption at 9 a.m. Monday; eager bowlers lined up at the front doors of Chacko’s Family Bowling Center for their 5 p.m. reopening earlier this week.

While there are still limits on capacity size and hours of operation, businesses and their patrons are thrilled. “A lot of regulars came out,” said Jessica King, a bartender at Franklin’s on Public Square. “They were tired of being cooped up for the last three weeks. It was like they never left.”