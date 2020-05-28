Bowling Alleys in Ohio Can Open This Week

Ohio gave the go-ahead earlier this week for bowling alleys and some other businesses to open up in the state. Like in other states that have reopened, not all of the venues are reopening yet, reported Cleveland 19 News.

Austin Gatto, the regional general manager of The Corner Alley said bowling would be back there today, May 29. “We’ve had people call for the past few weeks wondering when we will open, so we expect to get some business when we open,” he said. “Hopefully everything goes well.” The staff there is making sure to sanitize each bowling ball and borrowed shoes immediately after use, and is also limiting the number of patrons.

Fairview Lanes in the Cleveland suburb of Fairview Park, however, remains closed without a reopening date. They said they are concerned about enforcing social distancing and cannot pay their bills at 50% capacity.

Buckeye Lanes in North Olmsted expects to open in mid-June, and said they are taking measures needed to resume operations in a safe and effective manner. Mahall’s 20 Lanes in nearby Lakewood isn’t reopening yet either, but noted their kitchen is open for takeout.

The full list of businesses allowed to open and operating requirements is available here on the Ohio Department of Health website, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.