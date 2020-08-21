Bowling Alleys Among Reopened in England

Bowling alleys, theaters and casinos have been given the go-ahead to reopen in England as of last Saturday, Aug. 15 – part of the country’s latest easing of Covid-related lockdown restrictions.

According to The Guardian, physically distanced patrons have been permitted back into indoor venues, and events like wedding receptions of up to 30 people are also allowed.

The large 61-location Hollywood Bowl chain reopened 48 of its centers on Aug. 15, reducing customer capacity and restricting groups to six people.

Stephen Burns, the chief executive of Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “It’s a great relief to finally have clarity on when we can reopen after such unexpected and long delays. We’ve been ready to reopen in the fully government approved Covid-secure way for many weeks and our trained teams are eager to get back to work.”