Bowling Alley Restoration Continues in Orangeburg

The historic All Star Bowling Alley in Orangeburg, S.C., is set to become much more than that following the currently-underway renovation. In addition to refurbishing the 16 lanes, there will be exhibits commemorating student activists who died more than 55 years ago in the Orangeburg Massacre, the anti-segregation protests where police killed three and injured 28.

According to WLTX, the Center for Creative Partnerships is behind the revitalization, which will be called the All Star Justice Center. The group’s president, Ellen Zisholtz, said: “It is not only going to be a bowling center, but it’ll be a place where everyone can come together, have a good time and learn.”

The project was made possible by a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network. Phase one of construction is due for completion in August.