Bowling Alley Reopening After February Fire

Day’s Bowl-A-Dome in Wausau, Wisconsin, is set to open tomorrow, July 1, after a fire closed it down in February.

WAOW reports that the fire was limited to the building’s workshop, but smoke filled the building and created a lengthy cleaning process for owner Dean Day. “It’s been the biggest challenge in business I’ve ever faced,” he said. “I told some people I thought Covid was a walk in the park compared to this.”

The July 1 date will be considered a soft reopening with a bigger celebration planned for later in July. Bowl-A-Dome has been in the community for 78 years.