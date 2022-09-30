Bowling Alley Opening Oct. 16 in Wisconsin

Jason Kierzek, owner of Cardinal Lanes in Mayville, Wisconsin, is opening a former bowling alley as the revitalized Cardinal Lanes – Columbus in the Wisconsin city of the same name. The new facility is set to open Oct. 16.

“When I walked in here, I felt like it was a chain,” Kierzek said. “It didn’t feel local, but I want to bring the local feel of Columbus in here. I want this to feel like one big family.”

According to the Daily Citizen, the bowling alley – formerly known as Fast Lanes (and further back as Cardinal Ale House and Bowl) – boasts 26,000 sq. ft. of space.

Get up-to-date information about the business at www.cardinallanescolumbus.com.