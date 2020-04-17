Bowling Alley Construction Continues in Canada

Construction is moving right along at West Kelowna Bowl and Whiski-Jack’s Pins and Pints, a large bowling alley-restaurant-pub facility in West Kelowna, B.C., about four hours east of Vancouver.

Owners of Whiski-Jack’s pub are behind the project, and workers are on-site now building up the pub and restaurant portion, according to Castanet.com. Work on that is expected to be finished in a couple months. However, the subcontractor hired to build out the bowling alley is based in Montreal and currently unable to access the site due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Still, the company is already advertising for a kitchen manager, and hopes to have the facility open sometime this summer.