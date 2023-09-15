Bowling Alley Closed in 2020 Getting New Life This Fall

Stelton Lanes, which closed in the early days of the pandemic, is being revived by new owners. Located in Piscataway, N.J., the alley will now be called Circle Bowl & Entertainment and should open this fall, according to NJ.com.

“The Circle Bowling team is moving quickly to build one of the newest and most fun entertainment centers New Jersey has to offer!” an announcement read. “For our bowling lovers, we will have 14 bowing lanes, along with competitive leagues and pro shop.”

The renovated facility is also expected to have a full-service bar and restaurant, an arcade, private party rooms and more. There is another Circle Bowl location in Ledgewood. Learn more at www.circlebowlnj.com.