Bowlero to Officially Rebrand as Lucky Strike Entertainment

Bowlero Corporation, which acquired Lucky Strike Entertainment and its 14 locations in 2023, will rebrand under the Lucky Strike name as of Dec. 12, according to the company.

“The rebrand to Lucky Strike Entertainment represents more than a name change – it’s a commitment to creating dynamic, all-encompassing entertainment experiences for a wide range of guests,” said Thomas Shannon, founder, chairman and CEO of Bowlero Corp.

“As Bowlero Corp. continues to expand into new entertainment verticals, we recognize the need for a brand that reflects the full scope of our offerings. This positions the company to embrace a more diverse range of experiences and firmly establishes our future, furthering our leadership in the entertainment landscape.”

Key milestones in the rebrand reportedly include the transformation of more than 75 Bowlero centers into Lucky Strike locations within the next two years, starting with high profile locations like those in Manhattan and Washington, D.C. The rollout begins this month with the debut of flagship locations, including Lucky Strike Beverly Hills in the swanky Los Angeles city.

There will also be a change to the legal name (Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation) and its stock ticker symbol will change from NYSE: BOWL to NYSE: LUCK.

Learn more at www.luckystrikeent.com.