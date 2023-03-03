Bowlero Takes Over Jersey Bowling Alley

The Big Event, a bowling-anchored entertainment center in Cherry Hill, N.J., was recently acquired by Bowlero. According to the Courier Post, the 36-lane alley was the company’s first this year “out of a robust pipeline of remaining acquisitions.”

In addition to bowling, The Big Event offers billiards, shuffleboard, arcade games and private party rooms. The venue was briefly closed in advance of the sale for about a week.