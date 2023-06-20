Bowlero Strikes Again, Buys Lucky Strike Brand

Bowlero Corp., a giant in the bowling entertainment business, recently announced their acquisition of Lucky Strike Entertainment and the company’s 14 locations across nine states. According to Business Wire, the all-cash transaction was approximately $90 million. The deal is expected to close in the first half of Bowlero’s FY2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

“Lucky Strike is a premier experiential entertainment brand, and we could not be more excited to add its world-class portfolio to ours,” said Thomas Shannon, founder and CEO of Bowlero. “Lucky Strike’s impressive family of locations in flagship cities across the country naturally complements our national footprint, immediately launching our presence in major cities like Boston, Chicago and Denver.”

Once the deal closes, Bowlero’s impressive portfolio will include 343 centers in 35 states. The Lucky Strike brand is in places like Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Honolulu. They opened their first venue in L.A. back in 2003.

