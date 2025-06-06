Bowlero Shuts Down New Jersey Location

Bowlero Hazlet in New Jersey has closed after their lease expired, according to Patch. The company is welcoming guests to their newly-renovated AMF Strathmore Lanes location, which is about 15 minutes away.

“We’re sorry to say that Bowlero Hazlet has closed,” an announcement read. “We have deeply appreciated your patronage and support over the years.”

Strathmore Lanes, they said, offers bowling in a space “perfectly suited for both league play and special events.” The facility also has an arcade.