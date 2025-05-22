Bowlero Queens Officially Lucky Strike Queens

The Bowlero location in Woodside, Queens, New York, has officially rebranded as Lucky Strike Queens; Bowlero acquired Lucky Strike Entertainment in 2023 and for the last six months or so has been working on rebranding its facilities across the country.

At the new Lucky Strike Queens, there’s also been updates to the décor, guest services department and food menu.

As part of its summer program, according to QNS, the chain also introduced a Summer Season Pass, allowing guests to bowl up to two games per day with shoe rentals included.