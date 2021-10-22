Bowlero Opens New Location in Virginia

Bowlero at Tysons Galleria in McLean, Va., opened Oct. 18. The new venue includes bowling, an arcade and restaurant.

According to Tysons Reporter, Bowlero took over the basement of the mall’s former Macy’s. Their facility features a 26-lane bowling alley, plus an additional 10-lane section, along with more than 70 arcade games, a bar and restaurant. A classic Ford Mustang is on display at the center of it all.

The 39,000-sq.-ft. space began construction this spring. More details are available at: www.bowlero.com/location/bowlero-tysons.