Bowlero in Birmingham Rebranded as Lucky Strike

Following their purchase of Bowlero a couple years ago, Lucky Strike Entertainment has been gradually rebranding their facilities, including the recent Lucky Strike renaming at their 40-lane center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bham Now reported that everything else will remain the same, although the space has been refreshed and the drink menu was updated.

“We have a heavy focus on our guests and our community and that’s where our hearts are right now as a company, and that’s more or less what the rebranding was for,” said assistant general manager Josua Gutierrez. “The focus here is creating memorable moments with your family, with your friends, and letting us host your parties, letting us host your night out.”