Bowlero Going Public, Valuation at $2.6 Billion

RePlay recently reported that Bowlero was going public. Now, it’s been further reported that the company is expected to go public later this quarter at a $2.6 billion valuation via a SPAC deal led by former World Wrestling Entertainment co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios.

Axios says Bowlero has 321 bowling centers in North America – eight times more than its closest rival. The business also owns its own real estate and the Professional Bowlers Assn. The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) deal will “enable more bowling center acquisitions.”

Axios also noted that there’s a growing momentum around casual athletics and that Topgolf was recently acquired at a $2 billion valuation by Callaway Golf and is also expanding.