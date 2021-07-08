Bowlero Going Public Following Merger

Bowlero, the world’s largest bowling center operator and owner of the Professional Bowlers Assn., will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange through their merger with Isos Acquisition Corporation.

According to Globe Newswire, upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Bowlero and will trade under the ticker symbol BOWL. Bowlero will continue to be led by its existing management team.

“Starting with the purchase of the original Bowlmor Lanes in 1997 and its conversion into a Manhattan hotspot, we’ve been revolutionizing the bowling industry, and we’re just getting started,” said Bowlero founder and CEO Tom Shannon. “With our acquisition of the PBA and partnership with FOX Sports, we intend to continue to reenergize the PBA and bring the sport to millions of fans. This transaction will allow us to further expand the Bowlero ecosystem which covers leisure, media and gaming.” Learn more at www.bowlerocorp.com.