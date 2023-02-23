Bowlero Corp. Reports Positive Financial Results

Richmond, Va.-based Bowlero Corp. recently announced record-breaking financial results for their second quarter 2023 fiscal year, which ended on Jan. 1, 2023.

The company reported a revenue of $273.4 million, which they said was “driven by dramatic growth in event revenue and a solid increase in walk-in retail and league revenue.” Event revenue grew by 74% compared to the prior year’s quarter and 59% versus the pre-pandemic quarter.

Total revenue grew by 33.2% on a year-over-year basis and 47.9% compared to pre-pandemic performance. Learn more at www.bowlerocorp.com.