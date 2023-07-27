Bowlero Corp. Announces Acquisitions in Arizona

Bowlero will buy Mavrix and Octane Raceway in Scottsdale, Ariz., an all-cash transaction that’s expected to close at the end of August, according to Business Wire. The acquisition will mark the company’s 19th and 20th locations in Arizona.

“The acquisitions of Mavrix and Octane Raceway align seamlessly with our commitment to providing premium and immersive experiences to our guests,” said Thomas Shannon, founder, president and CEO of Bowlero Corp. “Our decision to incorporate these dynamic venues in our growing portfolio exemplifies the company’s dedication to furthering our position as the leader in the entertainment space.”

Mavrix currently has 22 lanes of bowling, a laser tag arena and an 85-plus-game arcade, while Octane Raceway has a high-tech go-kart track, interactive axe throwing, VR and more.