Bowlero Corp. Acquires Bowl America’s 17 Centers

Bowlero recently entered into a merger agreement with Bowl America; under the agreement, Bowlero will acquire Bowl America and its 17 bowling centers in Florida, Virginia and Maryland.

“Bowlero Corp. is committed to delivering a world class bowling experience to the 28 million-plus guests we serve each year and we’re thrilled to welcome Bowl America’s 17 centers to our portfolio,” said Tom Shannon, Chairman and CEO of Bowlero Corp. “This acquisition supports our ongoing strategic efforts to grow and revitalize all aspects of the bowling industry.”

The acquisition is subject to stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions. Learn more at www.bowlerocorp.com and www.bowlamericainc.com.