Bowlero Completes Lucky Strike Acquisition

Bowlero has officially completed its $90 million all-cash deal for the bowling entertainment center chain Lucky Strike Entertainment. According to Business Wire, the move adds 14 centers into the Bowlero portfolio, which increases their footprint to 345 centers in 36 states.

The Lucky Strike brand operates mainly in big city markets like Boston, Denver, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. “We welcome Lucky Strike to the Bowlero family,” said Bowlero CEO and president Thomas Shannon. “All 14 of the Lucky Strike centers are located in prime cities and areas across the country and we expect them to be top-performers within our business.”

The newly-acquired division is now headquartered at 16350 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91436. Learn more at www.luckystrikeent.com.