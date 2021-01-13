Bowlero Breathes New Life Into Closed Bowling Alley

Strikes At Boca, the 39-year-old business in Boca Raton, Fla., that closed in September, will soon be a Bowlero entertainment center – possibly by summer.

“Bowlero’s feature blacklight bowling, large video screens, interactive arcade games and high energy music,” explained Andrew Hirsch, district manager of the South Florida Bowlero Corp. “But we can switch the venue from high energy … to what league bowlers are looking for, too.”

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the news comes on the heels of Strike 10 Bowling and Sports Lounge reportedly opening around the same time at nearby Mizner Park. Learn more about Bowlero and their other location at www.bowlero.com.